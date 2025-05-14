Databricks is buying database startup Neon for about $1 billion

Data analytics company Databricks is continuing its buying spree, acquiring Neon, which offers cloud-based database software.

OpenAI and artificial intelligence coding startup Replit are Neon customers.

Data analytics startup Databricks said Wednesday that it's buying Neon, a cloud-based database software vendor, for about $1 billion.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

It's the latest big deal for Databricks, which bought artificial intelligence model training startup MosaicML for $1.3 billion in 2023 and paid over $1 billion last year for data optimization startup Tabular.

Neon has over 18,000 customers, Databricks said in a statement. Clients include OpenAI, Adobe, Boston Consulting Group, Replit and Vercel, according to Neon's website.

Many developers have flocked to Neon, which is open source and billed as an alternative to top cloud provider Amazon Web Services' Aurora Postgres database service. The open-source PostgreSQL database originated in the 1980s. Supabase, a startup whose tools have become popular with "vibe-coding" tools such as Lovable and Figma's recently announced Figma Make, is also based on PostgreSQL.

Cloud providers Google and Microsoft have their own options for running PostgreSQL databases. Databricks sells software that can help with cleaning up data, executing queries and running AI models.

Microsoft, Snowflake and Databricks have all invested in Neon, whose co-founder and CEO is former Meta and Microsoft engineer Nikita Shamgunov. After leaving Meta, Shamgunov ran database startup SingleStore, formerly known as MemSQL.

Neon charges based on the amount of computing and storage each customer uses per month. Its software can run in Amazon and Microsoft's clouds.

Founded in 2021, Neon is a distributed company, with over 130 employees, according to a job description.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Databricks, based in San Francisco, was founded in 2013 and was valued at $62 billion in a $10 billion financing announced in December. Some of the money was earmarked for acquisitions.

WATCH: Databricks CEO on new partnership with SAP on 'business AI'