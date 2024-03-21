Darden posts first same-store sales decline since pandemic, offset by Ruth's Chris acquisition

Darden's quarterly earnings met Wall Street expectations, but its revenue fell short of estimates.

LongHorn Steakhouse was the company's only division to report same-store sales growth.

Olive Garden, usually the crown jewel of Darden's portfolio, reported its same-store sales fell 1.8%.

Darden Restaurants on Thursday reported mixed quarterly results as the Olive Garden owner's same-store sales shrank for the first time since the Covid pandemic.

Shares of the company fell more than 5% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $2.62 adjusted, meeting expectations

Revenue: $2.97 billion vs. $3.03 billion expected

Darden reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $312.9 million, or $2.60 per share, up from $286.6 million, or $2.34 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the restaurant company earned $2.62 per share.

Net sales rose 6.8% to $2.97 billion, fueled by Darden's acquisition of Ruth's Chris Steak House and 53 other new restaurant locations.

But Darden's overall same-store sales fell 1% in the quarter as almost all of its restaurant segments reported same-store sales declines. Only LongHorn Steakhouse saw same-store sales growth. A year earlier, Darden reported same-store sales growth of 11.7%.

Olive Garden, usually the crown jewel of Darden's portfolio, reported its same-store sales fell 1.8%. Analysts were expecting the chain's same-store sales to rise 1.3%, according to StreetAccount estimates.

LongHorn Steakhouse's same-store sales rose 2.3%, but still fell short of StreetAccount estimates of 3.1%.

Darden's fine dining business, which includes The Capital Grille, saw its same-store sales decline 2.3%. That division now includes Ruth's Chris, but those same-store results won't be included in the category total for several more quarters.

Remaining chains, like Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, collectively saw same-store sales fall 2.6%.

Darden also updated its outlook for fiscal 2024. The company now expects adjusted earnings per share of $8.80 to $8.90, narrowing its earnings forecast from a prior range of $8.75 to $8.90. Darden also lowered its revenue projection from $11.5 billion to $11.4 billion and changed its same-store sales outlook from a range of 2.5% to 3% growth to a range of 1.5% to 2%.