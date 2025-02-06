Money Report

Danish brewer Carlsberg slightly misses on fourth-quarter sales, points to slower growth in 2025

By Karen Gilchrist, CNBC

MOSCOW, Russia – March 31, 2022: Bottled Carlsberg beer seen on a supermarket shelf. Russia on Monday seized control of the Russian subsidiaries of Danone and Carlsberg, both of which are in the process of selling their Russian operations. The Danish brewer is still represented in Russia by the brands Carlsberg, Kronenbourg, Holsten and Tuborg.
Alexander Sayganov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Danish brewer Carlsberg on Thursday reported a slight miss in fourth-year sales and pointed to lower growth in 2025.

The company posted fourth-quarter sales to 15.72 Danish kroner ($2.18 billion), coming in just below the 15.79 billion Danish kroner estimated by analysts in an LSEG poll.

Full-year sales totaled 75.01 billion Danish kroner, up 1.9% year-on-year on a reported basis and virtually in line with the 74.91 billion Danish kroner anticipated.

For 2025, Carlsberg forecast organic operating profit growth of 1% to 5%, including a negative estimated impact of 2% to 3% from the loss of its San Miguel beer brand in the U.K. Based on the currency spot rates at Feb. 5, the company said it assumes a translation impact of around 150 million Danish kroner for the full year.

The company also forecast a "relatively stable consumer environment" going forward, but cited uncertainty related to consumer sentiment in both Asia and Europe.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

