Danish brewer Carlsberg slightly misses on fourth-quarter sales, points to slower growth in 2025

Danish brewer Carlsberg on Thursday reported a slight miss in fourth-year sales and pointed to lower growth in 2025.

The company posted fourth-quarter sales to 15.72 Danish kroner ($2.18 billion), coming in just below the 15.79 billion Danish kroner estimated by analysts in an LSEG poll.

Full-year sales totaled 75.01 billion Danish kroner, up 1.9% year-on-year on a reported basis and virtually in line with the 74.91 billion Danish kroner anticipated.

For 2025, Carlsberg forecast organic operating profit growth of 1% to 5%, including a negative estimated impact of 2% to 3% from the loss of its San Miguel beer brand in the U.K. Based on the currency spot rates at Feb. 5, the company said it assumes a translation impact of around 150 million Danish kroner for the full year.

The company also forecast a "relatively stable consumer environment" going forward, but cited uncertainty related to consumer sentiment in both Asia and Europe.

