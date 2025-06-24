Crypto rules of the road framework unveiled by Republican senators

Two Republican senators introduced principles for a bill meant to provide a legal framework for digital assets.

Legislation would define when crypto will be overseen by the SEC, rather than the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Movement on crypto bills remains uncertain as members of the House and Senate grapple with different versions.

Two Republican senators are planning to debut a framework on Tuesday for a major bill that would set the rules of the road for digital assets.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to the framework, being introduced by Senate Banking Chairman Tim Scott of South Carolina and Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, who heads the panel's digital assets committee, the future bill will define when crypto is a commodity or a security, allow crypto exchanges to register with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and reduce the SEC's regulation of digital currencies.

Also signing on are Sens. Thom Tillis, R-NC, and Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.

Those pushing the legislation say the proposed bill would also contain a "small, common-sense package of measures directed at preventing money laundering and sanctions evasion."

"These principles will serve as an important baseline for negotiations on this bill," Scott told CNBC in a statement. "I'm hopeful my colleagues will put politics aside and provide long-overdue clarity for digital asset regulation."

Scott is looking to build off the bipartisan momentum around crypto on display last week, when a bill on stablecoins passed the Senate. Nearly all Republicans were joined by 18 Democrats in supporting the bill.

Taking to the Senate floor after the vote, Lummis said the bill is "only the first step," and she called on lawmakers to finish the more complex market structure bill this year.

A House version of the market structure legislation was approved by two committees this month – the Financial Services Committee, which oversees the SEC, and Agriculture Committee, which oversees the CFTC.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

While President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that the House should move "LIGHTNING FAST" on the Senate's stablecoin bill, House Financial Services Chairman French Hill, R-Ark., said at an event that he wants stablecoin and market structure bills to move together. He avoided answering questions about whether the House would take up the Senate's differing stablecoin bill.

The Senate Banking Committee's subcommittee on digital assets will hold a hearing on the forthcoming bill at 3 p.m. ET.

WATCH: Circle, Coinbase shares rise after Senate passes stablecoin legislation