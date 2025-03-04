CrowdStrike falls 9% on disappointing earnings forecast

CrowdStrike slumped more than 9% after issuing disappointing earnings guidance.

The company said it expects earnings per share, excluding some items, of between $3.33 and $3.45, falling short of the $4.42 expected by LSEG.

CrowdStrike reported $4.24 billion in annual recurring revenues.

CrowdStrike shares dropped nearly 9% in extended trading on Tuesday after the cybersecurity software provider issued disappointing earnings guidance.

Here's what the company reported compared to LSEG estimates:

Earnings per share: $1.03. The number doesn't to appear to be comparable to analysts' estimates.

$1.03. The number doesn't to appear to be comparable to analysts' estimates. Revenue: $1.06 billion vs. $1.03 billion

Revenue increased 25% from $845.3 million a year earlier, and the company posted a net loss of $92.3 billion, or 37 cents per share. In the year-ago period, the company posted net income of $53.7 million, or 22 cents per share.

For the year, CrowdStrike said it expects earnings, excluding some items, to range between $3.33 and $3.45 per share, falling short of the $4.42 expected by analysts polled by LSEG. First-quarter earnings are expected to be between 64 cents and 66 cents per share, versus the average estimate of 95 cents.

Despite the after-hours drop, CrowdStrike topped some metrics from Wall Street. The company posted $4.24 billion in annual recurring revenue, reflecting 23% growth. That topped the $4.21 billion estimate from analysts surveyed by StreetAccount and included $224 million in net annual recurring revenue.

Revenue guidance was roughly in line with estimates. CrowdStrike said it expects revenue of between $4.74 billion and $4.81 billion for the year, versus an LSEG estimate of $4.77 billion.

The earnings release comes almost eight months after a technology update from the company led to a global IT outage that grounded flights, disrupted businesses and led to class action lawsuits.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

CEO George Kurtz said in the press release that artificial intelligence is becoming more important in stopping cyberattacks.

"As businesses of all sizes rapidly adopt AI, stopping the breach necessitates cybersecurity's AI-native platform," Kurtz said.

WATCH: U.S. facing domestic and cyber attacks