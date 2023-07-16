Crimea bridge hit by explosions; Russia-backed authorities slam Ukraine for ‘terrorist attack'

The Russian-installed head of Crimea's Parliament has blamed Ukraine for a "terrorist attack" on the Crimean bridge that reportedly killed two people.

"Tonight, the terrorist regime in Kyiv committed a new crime — they attacked the Crimean bridge," Head of Crimea's parliament Vladimir Konstantinov said in his Telegram channel.

The bridge, a 12-mile crossing of road and railways, is a crucial transportation and supply route for Russian forces in Ukraine.

"In retaliation — we will follow the news. Our Secretary of Defense has promised strikes against criminal decision-making centers," he threatened.

Russia's Grey Zone channel, a Telegram channel with affiliations to the Wagner mercenary group, also posted: "Two strikes were made on the Crimean bridge by the Ukrainian Armed Forces," according to translations from Google.

The incidents reportedly occurred at 3.04 a.m. and 3.20 a.m. local time. CNBC could not independently verify the reports.

According to the Transport Ministry of the Russian Federation, the bridge itself was not damaged. The incident occurred at a part leading to the bridge.

The Kerch Bridge was opened in 2018, and connects occupied Crimea to Russia.

"Traffic was stopped on the Crimean bridge: an emergency occurred in the area of ​​​​the 145th support from the Krasnodar Territory," Sergey Aksyonov, head of the Russian administration in Crimea, said in a separate Telegram message.

Aksyonov added that measures are being taken to restore the situation.

A girl was injured, while her parents perished in the incident, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod said in a separate statement on his own Telegram channel.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence did not immediately respond to a request for comment.