Cramer's Lightning Round: Yes to St. Joe

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Chewy: "I'm astonished that it's doing this poorly, because so many of us use it...the whole pet combine is in the dog house."

RTX: "There is now beginning to be a credibility gap between what the company said about the problems with the engines and what's actually happening...no bottom yet, not yet, still sells at 15 times earnings, got to go lower."

St. Joe: "I've liked St. Joe forever...I'm going to say yes to that one."

Advance Auto Parts: "I like to buy best of breed, the best of breed is AutoZone, AZO, has been for the last ten years, I think that's the one you should buy."

Illumina: "I don't think it's a great company, I think it's a very good technology business that is not a great company. Danaher is the one to buy, Charitable Trust name."

Cava: "I'd rather own Chipotle than Cava. Stick with Chipotle, not with the Cava."

