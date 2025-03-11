Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘We're going to stay away from' Sirius XM

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Crocs: "...Crocs no, On yes."

Sirius XM: "No, I'm going to disagree with you on this one...We're going to stay away from Sirius."

AutoZone: "AZO, I love it."

Timken: "They're levered to a bunch of industries that are really slowing down. As much as I like the company very much, I'm going to have to say no to Timken."

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: "Regeneron, I want you to own it.

