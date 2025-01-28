Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Waste Management is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Viking Therapeutics: "I prefer Eli Lilly."

First Solar: "It is a very inexpensive stock."

RadNet: "This group is just not strong enough, that includes this one. Let's give it a pause for a second...It was a great stock for a long time, I need to see a real bottom."

Waste Management: "I like Waste Management very much, I think it's an absolutely terrific stock...I would start a position right now.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Eli Lilly.

