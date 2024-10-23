Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Wait for a pullback' with Eli Lilly

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Viper Energy: "I think you can own it."

Nextracker: "No. Nextracker's a mistake that I made."

Trump Media & Technology: "That is what I call an opaque company...There's just not enough information. No analysts, no coverage."

Eli Lilly: "I would not buy the stock at this level. I would wait for a pullback."

Dutch Bros: "I like the situation."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Eli Lilly and Nextracker.

