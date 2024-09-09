Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Vertiv is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

AES: "I think it's good...It's very inexpensive, let's go for it."

NextEra Energy: "I don't get this. I've got to find out what's the truth, and then we'll come back with a more considerate opinion."

Vertiv: "Vertiv's come down enough [buy, buy, buy!]."

Hertz: "...That stock really does have me very concerned."

