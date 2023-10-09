Cramer's Lightning Round: Veeva is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Veeva: "It is a buy, even though it's a high price to earnings multiple."

US Bancorp: "I would love to recommend this bank, I think it's an absolutely terrific bank...but these regional banks are so that I just can't recommend them because I'm afraid people will buy them, and they'll go down again when they report."

Super Micro Computer: "It's at the right end of where things are... Generative AI, AI, it's why people buy the stock."

American Electric Power: "...Stock's got to come down more in order to make it cheaper versus bonds."

Marvell: "...I think you buy some here, and then you buy some if it comes lower."

Snowflake: "I think Frank Slootman's doing terrific stuff...but I also am concerned about high multiple stocks, and I don't want to go all in on this one. I like it though."

Gray Television: "TV? I'll tell you, I just can't go there. I'm not afraid, because that's not my style, it's just that TV is so hard."

Teekay: "...It's the best crude oil carrier, I'm not going to dissuade you. I think it's fine."

