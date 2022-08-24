Cramer's Lightning Round: There's Really No Reason to Recommend Snap Here

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals: "Very interesting company. Does weight loss, but I've got a company that does weight loss and a lot of other things and it's called Eli Lilly. It is owned by my Charitable Trust, and we talk about it a lot with the Investing Club."

Snap: "I have no reason to buy Snap — it is losing money — other than the fact it's a $10 stock. I can't make that be the only reason why I recommend the stock.

Vista Outdoor: "You know, Vista Outdoor if you actually got rid of the guns — I am a hunter -- if you got rid of the guns and had just all the other stuff, I think the stock would be higher because that's the world we're in. Not saying it's a good world, bad world, but it is the world we're in."

Eagle Bulk Shipping: "All the bulk shippers have the same problem. They've got these giant yields, but I'm telling you, they are not worth it. I don't like the risk. I don't like the risk."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of LLY.

