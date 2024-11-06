Cramer's Lightning Round: Talen Energy is ‘in good shape'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

United Rentals: "...This one now needs a pullback, and that's what you're going to have to wait for."

XP: "I'm going to say no."

Okta: "...You don't need that one."

Talen Energy: "They're in good shape [buy, buy, buy!]."

Micron: "I think this stock goes much higher."

Lemonade: "I think this is a real short squeeze...Let's wait 'til Friday and then maybe take some profits."

