Cramer's Lightning Round: Stick With Ford Over Lightning EMotors

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Sunrun: "I'm not a Sunrun fan. I'm an Enphase fan. I like best of breed even when it comes to solar, and that's Enphase."

Apartment Investment and Management: "I remember it as a dividend play. They've recreated that company. I can't opine on it. It's very different from the company I remember. Let me do some work on that."

Lightning eMotors: "We opined on that at one point, and I'm just ... it may be the best of a lot, but you know what, the lot's not good. Let's just stick with Ford."

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings: "That's a good situation. ... Here's one you've got no pain at all. I think you've got horse's sense."

Flex: "It's a good company. It's never gotten a high multiple. I happen like Jabil. They report [next week]. I prefer Jabil over Flex."

