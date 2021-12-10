Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Stick With Ford Over Lightning EMotors

By Kevin Stankiewicz, CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Sunrun: "I'm not a Sunrun fan. I'm an Enphase fan. I like best of breed even when it comes to solar, and that's Enphase."

Apartment Investment and Management: "I remember it as a dividend play. They've recreated that company. I can't opine on it. It's very different from the company I remember. Let me do some work on that."

Lightning eMotors: "We opined on that at one point, and I'm just ... it may be the best of a lot, but you know what, the lot's not good. Let's just stick with Ford."

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings: "That's a good situation. ... Here's one you've got no pain at all. I think you've got horse's sense."

Flex: "It's a good company. It's never gotten a high multiple. I happen like Jabil. They report [next week]. I prefer Jabil over Flex."

