Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Stay away' from Catalent

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Vishay Intertechnology: "The stock is way too cheap...This is one of those moments where I think you've got to buy Vishay."

Abbott Laboratories: "Abbot Lads has gotten way too cheap...I say buy."

Riot Platforms: "They don't make any money...If you want to do Bitcoin, own Bitcoin."

Anheuser-Busch: "Sell BUD, buy Constellation."

Catalent: "Stay away from Catalent."

Moelis & Company: "The stock has come down too much. I work with them, I know them, I think they're high quality...I say buy."

