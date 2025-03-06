Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Stay away from' Albemarle

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Albemarle: "I can't go with it...I want to stay away from that one."

RTX: "Keep it, it's a fantastic stock."

Shift4: "...I think it's a remarkable company, it's just that the payment space is very crowded."

