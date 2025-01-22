Cramer's Lightning Round: Sportradar is ‘speculative, but I like it'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Honest Company: "I get the fascination with it. And when they make money, I will recommend it...I only want to recommend companies in 2025 that are making money."

AppLovin: "I'm hate lovin' AppLovin...This thing does not quit."

Sportradar: "No, no. I like this company...I think you're into something good. It's speculative, but I like it."

Wingstop: "Wingstop, when they reported last, did not give me an explanation about why they didn't do well. And, so, therefore, I went off on them."

Comfort Systems: "If you've got HVAC, it's the thing."

