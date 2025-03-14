Cramer's Lightning Round: SoundHound AI is a ‘meme stock'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Serve Robotics: "Serve Robotics, meme stock. No, don't need it, losing too much money."

Trade Desk: "I'm kind of blown away about how badly the stock acts...We get them on, maybe we can get some answers. Otherwise it's going to keep going down I'm afraid."

Louisiana-Pacific: "I think you should buy it here."

Enbridge: "Enbridge has got so much business in America, I would not worry that...It's a great idea to buy Enbridge."

SoundHound AI: "I think it's a meme stock."

Accenture: "I think you should buy it here."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com