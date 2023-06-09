Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Sell Immunogen and Take the Gain

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Immunogen: "Yeah, it had a good read out at the ASCO conference, we've been waiting for that cancer drug to pay off, and it actually did. Congratulations to them, but you know what? It is time to [sell! sell! sell!] and take the gain.

Ameriprise: "I have always liked the stock of Ameriprise, and you know what? I have them featured, and there's a particular reason, it's not a good one. I've always felt that it's a good solid but not exciting stock, and my viewers wouldn't like it. That's wrong, what matters is making money. It's making you money."

inTest: "That thing is so hot. Its sizzling. I can't go there, 52-week high. I would rather take profits than buy here."

Southern Co.: "Once they had finished that plan, I decided, you know what? It's ok. I think you're in good shape."

