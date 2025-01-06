Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Seagate Technology is ‘a value trap'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Realty Income is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Lincoln Electric: "This is a company that is so down from where it was...I think you can buy it...That is a great manufacturer."

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Caesars Entertainment: "I'm not that high on the gambling stocks right now...There's too many of them, we need a consolidation."

CRISPR Therapeutics: "I want to own CRISPR because I keep seeing their name come up in all the science papers that I read...But, boy, this stock's been a tough own. Let's put some away, and then if it goes lower, we'll buy more.

Seagate Technology: "This is stock, I have to tell you, it has never ever done well in the time that I've watched it, and it's always been cheap. I'm calling it a value trap."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

news 27 mins ago

Asia-Pacific markets set to mostly climb after tech rally on Wall Street

news 32 mins ago

Jim Cramer says now is a good time to buy Uber at a discount

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us