Cramer's Lightning Round: Riot Blockchain Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Palantir: "If it can get to $10, then I would skedaddle. I hate to recommend it all the way down here because it's near the bottom."

Southwestern Energy Co: "This stock is too cheap. ... I wish my Charitable Trust owns it."

Black Knight Inc: "The government is so fickle, I hesitate to recommend any arbitrage situation."

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Match Group Inc: "At $43? Really? I'm not going to recommend a sale of that thing."

Riot Blockchain Inc: "I'm not recommending any companies that are losing money."

Manchester United PLC: "It's not making money. ... I have no catalyst, and when I have no catalyst, I just don't know how to recommend."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com