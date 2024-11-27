Cramer's Lightning Round: Reddit is ‘fabulous'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Aptiv: "I am concerned that many auto parts may be made in China, we don't know...I would go with AutoZone."

Recursion Pharmaceuticals: "...Now, I think, at five, it's, it is worthwhile speculation."

ZoomInfo: "Not enough specialty...Let's pass on that."

Super Micro Computer: "Accounting irregularities equal sell."

Dow: "This is a tough one...If you don't have growth, and you sell at 21 times earnings, you're not going to be able to do anything."

Reddit: "I think Reddit's fabulous...I'm not a seller."

