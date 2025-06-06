Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Reddit is a winner'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Walt Disney: "I want you to stay in it. If anything, I'd like you to buy more...We don't care where a stock came from, we care where it's going to. I think it's going higher."

Peloton: "I like subscription businesses, I think that they work. But I don't think they have the growth. So, therefore, I'm going to say, if you want a subscription business, I want you to be in Spotify."

Walmart: "...It's gaining momentum, it'll burst through."

Reddit: "This thing is breaking out...I think Reddit is a winner."

Kinder Morgan: "Kinder Morgan's good. The company got it together."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club holds shares of Walt Disney.

