Cramer's Lightning Round: Ralph Lauren ‘goes higher'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Vertiv: "Here's the problem: you just came across it. Others have come across it long before...I just don't want you to buy it all at this level because it is very high."

SoundHound AI: "It finally broke out...Once they go parabolic like this, you usually get a couple more days of parabola, but then please ka-ching ka-ching."

Robinhood: "This is what I call an up stock...I think it's headed to 35 and we can revisit it there."

Limbach: "If you're going to go there, I insist on you going into Trane or Carrier along with this...This is the spec, I like the others because they're not spec."

Skyworks Solutions: "I think you may have to suffer through one quarter or even two quarters before you get a turn there. It is going to take that long."

Ralph Lauren: "I think it goes higher. I like RL."

