Cramer's Lightning Round: Powell Industries is ‘a good one'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Powell Industries: "Another company that does processes and packaging for electricity and distribution...All these companies are on fire, electrical companies, and this is a good one."

DoubleVerify: "It did not have a great quarter...We'd rather own best of breed which is Trade Desk."

Ares Capital Corporation: "This is a really interesting situation...I have no idea what loans they have...what's inside that company, so I cannot recommend it, even though it has a good yield.

