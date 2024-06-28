Cramer's Lightning Round: Powell Industries is ‘a good one'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Powell Industries: "Another company that does processes and packaging for electricity and distribution...All these companies are on fire, electrical companies, and this is a good one."

DoubleVerify: "It did not have a great quarter...We'd rather own best of breed which is Trade Desk."

Ares Capital Corporation: "This is a really interesting situation...I have no idea what loans they have...what's inside that company, so I cannot recommend it, even though it has a good yield.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com