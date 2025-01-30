Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Plains All American Pipeline is a buy

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘Pass’ on General Motors
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

AutoZone: "AZO is a great stock...AutoZone is good, they buy a lot of their own stock."

Plains All American Pipeline: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

