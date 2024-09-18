Cramer's Lightning Round: PG&E is a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Iron Mountain: "It's had too big a move up...let's move on."
Wells Fargo: "Wells Fargo's a winner, though...I think it's going to go higher."
Palantir: "Palantir is a, is a cold stock. It is a meme stock."
PG&E: "That stock is a good one, rate increase or no. Buy PG&E."
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Money Report
Disclaimer
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com
Also on CNBC
Copyright CNBC