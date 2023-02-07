Cramer's Lightning Round: Parker-Hannifin Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Parker-Hannifin Corp: "It's just the kind of industrial I've been recommending. ... I would buy it here."

Waste Management Inc: "Everyone thought that quarter was not that great and was telling me to buy Republic Services. ... That's what I would pick."

Conocophillips: "That thing is like a fine Merlot, my friend. I would buy all you can right here."

Snowflake Inc: "I like Snowflake. I will go with [CEO Frank] Slootman. He is a money maker."

Zscaler Inc: "The stock is all the way down. It can bounce."

Illumina Inc: "If you're going to be in that business, there's only two. There's Thermo Fisher and there's Cramer-fave Danaher."

Sunoco LP: "I would rather see you in ... I can't believe I'm gonna recommend it. ET. Yes, Energy Transfer."

TG Therapeutics Inc: "This is [run by CEO] Mike Weiss. I always believed in him. ... Mike, come on the show. I think that you've got a winner, and I need to hear it from you."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Danaher.

