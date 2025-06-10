Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Papa John's is a ‘wait and see situation'

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘Pass’ on General Motors
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Joby Aviation: "...Joby is good, and I'm going with it."

Arm: "You're in good shape. That's Rene Haas...He is a partner of Nvidia."

Papa John's: "I think it's a wait and see situation with Penegor...at Papa John's. So, I'm not going there yet. I'm not saying yes."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club holds shares of Nvidia.

