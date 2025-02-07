Cramer's Lightning Round: NextEra Energy is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

NextEra Energy: "I like them...I think you've got a good one. [buy, buy, buy!]"

Fastly: "No. I mean, they've missed the quarter too often. If you want to be in that, you want to be in Cloudflare."

Danaher: "Danaher's been bad for me...That last quarter was terrible, and, frankly, they were very smug on the call talking about how good it was, and that was a very ill-advised strategy that they adopted, and I don't like it."

IES Holdings: "That's Jeffrey Gendell's company. He is a, just an amazing man."

SLB: "It's the best house in a bad neighborhood, and we don't want to be in bad neighborhoods...Really great company, but I don't want to recommend the stock."

A10 Networks: "A10 is up in a straight line, it's a parabolic move. It's a good company, but I can't recommend parabolic stocks. Let that one come in."

