news

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘M&T Bank is a buy'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Walmart: "I like Walmart."

Royalty Pharma: "Disappointing stock...I want you to stick with it, I would not get rid of the stock here, it's too good a company."

Magna International: "The autos are the worst place to be...I would not want to own that stock."

M&T Bank: "MTB is a very, very good company. I would be buying it here."

