Cramer's Lightning Round: Merck is a buy

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘Pass’ on General Motors
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Marvell Technology: "It's a wild overreaction to that quarter...I would start buying here if I didn't own any. So all I can do is counsel stay the course...I would be a buyer, not a seller."

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Verona Pharma: "It's kind of a very dicey stock...I would sell half and let the other half run, I just cannot recommend a risky stock right here."

Keysight Technologies: "I think this company is doing incredibly well...Good stock."

Merck: "Merck is too cheap...I think you buy the stock of Merck."

