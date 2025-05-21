Cramer's Lightning Round: Marvell Technology is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Marvell Technology: "I think Marvell is right to be bought here."

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Lucid Group: "I think Rivian is better than Lucid."

Pony.ai: "You can ride it...This is a young person stock."

Pan American Silver: "Pan American silver is the best silver mine, so I think you've got something going there."

Doximity: "I cannot recommend that company because that was an unfathomable miss."

Micron: "I think it is getting a little toppy...I sense that there is a trade here, not an investment, for the moment."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com