Cramer's Lightning Round: Li-Cycle Holdings Is ‘Too Risky' for This Environment

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Li-Cycle Holdings: "Too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment. We've got to be more careful."
Epam Systems: "Very fast grower. Profitable. I like them. They must come on the show because they are [headquartered] right next to where I live."
AT&T: "[Sell, sell, sell]."
Compass Pathways: "No, too dangerous. Too risky. Not what we want right now. Pharmaceutical company that is too dangerous."
