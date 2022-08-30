Cramer's Lightning Round: Li-Cycle Holdings Is ‘Too Risky' for This Environment

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Li-Cycle Holdings: "Too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment. We've got to be more careful."

Epam Systems: "Very fast grower. Profitable. I like them. They must come on the show because they are [headquartered] right next to where I live."

AT&T: "[Sell, sell, sell]."

Compass Pathways: "No, too dangerous. Too risky. Not what we want right now. Pharmaceutical company that is too dangerous."

