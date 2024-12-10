Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I'm not a fan of Novavax'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Alliance Entertainment: "We've got companies like Live Nation, LYV, that we spend a lot of time with that I think are a much better choice...That's the better buy."

Nebius Group: "I can't get behind Nebius. If I want AI, I will go for Nvidia as it comes down."

Novavax: "No, I'm not a fan of Novavax."

Innodata: "This is now a very expensive stock. And I just think if you take a little off the table, you can always get back in."

Smith & Wesson Brands: "...Not my cup of tea, but I don't think it's a bad level to get involved.'

UPS: "This thing has gone down so much, it's been such a disappointment...I still think this stock is too expensive going in to the holiday season."

BigBear.ai: "I don't want to recommend a stock in the AI category that's losing so much money that's up so much."

