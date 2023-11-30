Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I'm not a buyer' of NIO

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Iron Mountain: "Even with a 4% yield, I still recommend that stock. And I've been behind that one for ages."
Q2: "Virtual banking. I like the idea. The stock has moved too much, too high for me."
Uranium Energy Corp: "I think that UEC is a winner."
Pfizer: "I am calling the bottom in Pfizer right now...I'm saying [don't buy, don't buy], but I am calling the bottom."
American Airlines: "The stock is so low...I do prefer Delta."
NIO: "I'm not a buyer."
Cava: "I share with you the excitement for Cava. I think it's a very good situation. I want to see what the sellers do to it."
NextEra Energy Partners: "That one worries me... let's hold off on that one."
