Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I'm going to have to say no to Ardmore Shipping'

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Ardmore Shipping: "I don't like the situation, because a lot of what is carried is tariffed...I'm going to have to say no to Ardmore Shipping"
Planet Fitness: "They are doing better than expected, I think you have a winner."
Powell Industries: "...If you're willing to hold on for the next cycle, it's fine. But I've got to tell you, it's considered to be a data center play, and people think that data centers are slowing down, and that's the case with Powell Industries too."
3M: "It's a big international, and right now, big internationals are really frowned upon...If you can own it through the cycle, again, I think it is a good situation."
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Money Report
Disclaimer
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com