Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I'd be careful' with Novo Nordisk

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Novo Nordisk: "...I'd be careful."

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

PepsiCo: "...Right now, it's in the crosshairs of the GLP-1 situation."

Cencora: "...I think this stock can go lower...I prefer Cardinal to this one."

Lemonade: "...It's up too much. You got to let it come down."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

news 25 mins ago

Jim Cramer says Nvidia's pullback could be a good chance to buy

news 42 mins ago

Jim Cramer looks ahead to Friday's employment data: ‘We're at the mercy of macro numbers'

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us