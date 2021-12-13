Cramer's Lightning Round: I Would Sell Out of Nio Soon

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Nio: "I don't like Nio. I think it's too risky, so the answer is I would get out and get out soon."

Starwood Property Trust: "The stock would go down a couple of bucks [if the Fed raises interest rates by 50 basis points early next year]. It would probably go down immediately a couple of bucks. If that's what your concern, then you should know that because people will sell that kind of stock. It's what they do regardless of the company, which is quite a good one."

TJX Companies: "I think TJX is unique among a lot of the retail stocks. It's holding up here. Now, that doesn't necessarily mean it's going to continue to hold up because the retail stocks have been completely blasted. But they had a great quarter, and I think that if I wanted to, I would buy some now and buy some a little bit lower because, like I said, retail stocks are being obliterated."

Brookfield Renewable Partners: "BEP is a good company because I believe in the ESG story, but remember, it's a yielder. It yields only 3.6%. This is a market that's punishing every stock in this particular field. Whether they should or not, I don't know, but that's what they're doing."

Viatris: "It's just such an inexpensive stock. I don't have a catalyst, though, sir. I have no catalyst. It's just inexpensive."

