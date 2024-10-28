Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I would avoid QuantumScape'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s lightning round: Celsius is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Lam Research: "I like it very much here...The answer is, I would buy it."

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Suncor Energy: "No shots are being given in this industry, I can't do that."

Oklo: "Oklo is a short squeeze...I'm getting tired of the short squeezes."

Joby Aviation: "I think you're ok for now."

QuantumScape: "I would avoid QuantumScape."

NetApp: "That's a good company...I'm all in."

Money Report

news 31 mins ago

Tuesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

news 58 mins ago

Asia-Pacific markets opens mixed, Nikkei slips to give up previous day's gains

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us