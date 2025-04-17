Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I want you to stay away from' AMC

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
AMC: "No...they should have reorganized by now, and they haven't. They have way too much debt. I want you to stay away from that one."
Cal-Maine Foods: "Eggs have had their day in the sun [sell, sell sell!]."
Webull: "I'm going to say absolutely no to that one."
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Disclaimer
Money Report
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com
Copyright CNBC