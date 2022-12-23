Cramer's Lightning Round: I Love Eagle Materials

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Eagle Materials Inc: "I love Eagle Materials. We've got so much money coming for infrastructure from the federal government."

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc: "Too dangerous. ... We're going to have to stay away."

Energy Transfer LP: "I think it's a [buy]."

Apple Inc: "I'm still urging people to own it, don't trade it, but I accept the fact that it's going lower before it goes higher."

Mativ Holdings Inc: "We're not going to opine. ... We're going to do some homework and we're going to come back."

Mosaic Co: "I still think the fertilizers work. I am not giving up on them."

Cellebrite DI LTD: "I'm going to have to take a pass. Need to do too much more work on it."

SoFi Technologies Inc: "I think that SoFi, it's finally going to be [CEO] Anthony Noto's year. I genuinely believe it."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Apple.

