Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Love Eagle Materials

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Eagle Materials Inc: "I love Eagle Materials. We've got so much money coming for infrastructure from the federal government."

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc: "Too dangerous. ... We're going to have to stay away."

Energy Transfer LP: "I think it's a [buy]."

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Apple Inc: "I'm still urging people to own it, don't trade it, but I accept the fact that it's going lower before it goes higher."

Mativ Holdings Inc: "We're not going to opine. ... We're going to do some homework and we're going to come back."

Mosaic Co: "I still think the fertilizers work. I am not giving up on them."

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

Jim Cramer Says He Likes These 3 Communication Services Stocks for 2023

news 2 hours ago

Jim Cramer Likes These 7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks for 2023

Cellebrite DI LTD: "I'm going to have to take a pass. Need to do too much more work on it."

SoFi Technologies Inc: "I think that SoFi, it's finally going to be [CEO] Anthony Noto's year. I genuinely believe it."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Apple.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

kSign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us