Cramer's Lightning Round: I Love Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc: "I love Eagle Materials. We've got so much money coming for infrastructure from the federal government."
Healthcare Realty Trust Inc: "Too dangerous. ... We're going to have to stay away."
Energy Transfer LP: "I think it's a [buy]."
Apple Inc: "I'm still urging people to own it, don't trade it, but I accept the fact that it's going lower before it goes higher."
Mativ Holdings Inc: "We're not going to opine. ... We're going to do some homework and we're going to come back."
Mosaic Co: "I still think the fertilizers work. I am not giving up on them."
Cellebrite DI LTD: "I'm going to have to take a pass. Need to do too much more work on it."
SoFi Technologies Inc: "I think that SoFi, it's finally going to be [CEO] Anthony Noto's year. I genuinely believe it."
Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Apple.
