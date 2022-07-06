Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Toll Brothers Over Skyline Champion

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Boeing Co: "I'm not going to recommend stocks that lose money with really bad balance sheets. And that's what they do."

United States Steel Corp: "There is too much negativity on steel right now. The one you would buy is Nucor, and it has to come down a little bit more."

Skyline Champion Corp: "How about, buy Toll Brothers. That's the one I would buy."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: "I think BABA can go up but I'm not recommending any Chinese ... stocks."

Synopsys Inc: "I've always like Synopsis. ... I do believe the semiconductor stocks have come down too much, and there are other semiconductor companies that I think are cheaper to buy than that one."

Tenneco Inc: "I'd be very careful. ... I do not have a great call on what will happen with TEN."

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com