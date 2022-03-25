Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Bank of America

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Bank of America Corp: "It's one of these companies that is not expensive with very good management that I want to own."

Alcoa Corp: "This thing is up in a straight line. ... That's an unusual parabolic move for that company."

AGNC Investment Corp: "I'm saying no to that."

Archer Aviation Inc: "I'm not going to go there. ... Losing money is what I think that company's going to do in spades before it has any hope."

Brighthouse Financial Inc: "I'm not really in favor of it."

