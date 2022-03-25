Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Bank of America

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Bank of America Corp: "It's one of these companies that is not expensive with very good management that I want to own."

Alcoa Corp: "This thing is up in a straight line. ... That's an unusual parabolic move for that company."

AGNC Investment Corp: "I'm saying no to that."

Archer Aviation Inc: "I'm not going to go there. ... Losing money is what I think that company's going to do in spades before it has any hope."

Brighthouse Financial Inc: "I'm not really in favor of it."

