Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Advanced Micro Devices Over Micron

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

SoFi Technologies Inc: "This one is not working. I don't know what to say."

Nu Holdings Ltd: "I've got U.S. financials, which until last Friday were just coming in with a head of steam. And I still like them and I would be a buyer of them, not that."

SGHC Limited: "It is shocking where it is. ... It has come down so much."

Micron Technology Inc: "I think the inventory glut lasts another six weeks and then the stock could be off to the races. ... If that's the case, there are others that would be even better, including Advanced Micro."

Robinhood Markets Inc: "I've got brokerage stocks that are fantastic that are going down left and right. I can't recommend that one."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Advanced Micro Devices.

