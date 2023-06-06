Cramer's Lightning Round: Getty Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Equitrans: "That's Senator Manchin's pipeline, and I think it still has a little bit to go, but not that much more because it's had a very, very big run off of $4 level. You've caught a double, so I say let's take half off the table, let the rest run."

Alibaba: "Alibaba's the only Chinese stock that I would be recommending if you have to buy a Chinese stock, that would be the one. I don't think you should, but that's the guy."

Snap-on: "You bet it is [a buy]. It's a great company."

Jabil: "At a 52-week high? No, I prefer to wait, let's have a bit of a pullback, maybe, a 10% pullback, and then you can pull the trigger."

Getty: "I'll tell you, it's a company that I didn't really think much of until, frankly, Jensen Huang mentioned it as part of his AI revolution , so I think, you know what? [buy, buy, buy!]"

General Electric: "GE goes higher. [buy, buy, buy!]"

