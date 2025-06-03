Cramer's Lightning Round: Dover is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals: "It doesn't make any money...I just don't know if it has the horses."

Snowflake: "Ramaswamy...The guy is cerebral, and he's got a real good closing sense, and man, does he ever have momentum."

Dover: "...Buy Dover right now."

Fluor: "Fluor's always a bridesmaid, never a bride.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust owns shares of Dover.

