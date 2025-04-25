Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Don't sell Arm

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer's Lightning Round: 'Pass' on General Motors
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Arm: "I want you to stay in it...Do not sell it here."

Strategy: "No, no. Look, we like Bitcoin...We want Bitcoin, we buy Bitcoin."

BHP: "I like BHP...I think you got a good situation going there."

