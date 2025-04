Cramer's Lightning Round: Don't buy Occidental Petroleum

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Cheesecake Factory: "I think Cheesecake Factory is darn cheap."

Occidental Petroleum: "No, Absolutely not. It's one of the worst of the oils."

Realty Income: "I think letter O should be bought into this weakness."

Halliburton: "I can't recommend it."

Carriage Services: "Very steady stock. Can be owned."

Palantir: "You can buy it."

